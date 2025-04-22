GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,326,000 after acquiring an additional 219,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,087,000. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,612 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE:VST opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.17.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

