GeoWealth Management LLC Has $414,000 Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,747 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.