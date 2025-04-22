GeoWealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3,111.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HERO opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $27.53.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.