GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 4,641 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,202.88. This trade represents a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,647 shares of company stock worth $4,876,679 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

