GATX (GATX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.
GATX Stock Performance
NYSE GATX opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. GATX has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.
GATX Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at GATX
In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
About GATX
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GATX
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.