FSA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 657,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 404,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,701,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $196.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.15. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $193.03 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,940 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.91, for a total value of $436,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,808.01. The trade was a 20.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson bought 1,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.62 per share, with a total value of $350,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,464.30. This represents a 23.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,578 shares of company stock worth $795,986. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.71.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

