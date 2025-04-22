FSA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 304,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $88,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,782,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $811,217,000 after buying an additional 272,240 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 202,013 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $58,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,106,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $320,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.87.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $309.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

