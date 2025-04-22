Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.93 and last traded at C$5.02. Approximately 48,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 34,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$285.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.