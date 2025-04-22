Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 21.0% in March

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

FRD stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at Friedman Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

In other Friedman Industries news, Director Tim Scott Stevenson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $25,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,070.25. The trade was a 5.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock worth $42,962 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 157,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Friedman Industries

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.