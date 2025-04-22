Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SAP by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $250.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.78. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $176.14 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70. The firm has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SAP from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.67.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

