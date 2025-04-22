Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 3.0 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

