Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,311 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,028.86. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 926,954 shares of company stock worth $56,936,331. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

