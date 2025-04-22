Forum Financial Management LP Takes $275,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,565,732.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,862.98. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,276.84. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,756 shares of company stock worth $62,219,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 174.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

