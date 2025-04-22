Forum Financial Management LP Invests $304,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,897,154,000 after buying an additional 64,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $171,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 656,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $165,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80,570 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of F5 by 598.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,944,000 after purchasing an additional 364,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $344,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $250.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.94 and its 200 day moving average is $259.79. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.