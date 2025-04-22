Forum Financial Management LP Has $314,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $24,339,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $381.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.