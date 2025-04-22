Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Five Star Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years. Five Star Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBC opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $560.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.40%. Equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSBC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,410,525.25. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Lucas bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,339.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,320.68. This represents a 28.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.