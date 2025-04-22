Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.79.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.