FirstCash (FCFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $837.11 million for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.58. FirstCash has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.58.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.