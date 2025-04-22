First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $73.64 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $325.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

