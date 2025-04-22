First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 3.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

