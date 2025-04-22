First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,718 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Clean Harbors worth $85,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.40.

CLH stock opened at $204.95 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

