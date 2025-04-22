First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,908 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,133 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up 2.8% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned about 0.51% of First Solar worth $96,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,197.50. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

First Solar Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

