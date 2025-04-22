First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347,101 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 90,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 271,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 312,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 128,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE FR opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

