First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.26, Zacks reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%.
First Financial Trading Up 3.0 %
THFF traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. 29,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $53.60.
First Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.
Insider Transactions at First Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on THFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on THFF
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 4 Stocks With +3% Yields and 50+ Years of Dividend Increases
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Medtronic: A Dividend Aristocrat With Stability and Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.