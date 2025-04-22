Fayez Sarofim & Co Takes $226,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

