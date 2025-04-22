Fayez Sarofim & Co Takes $1.16 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth $784,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,389,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

