Fayez Sarofim & Co Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after buying an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $234.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.