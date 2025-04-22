Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,915,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,704,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $165.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.55 and its 200-day moving average is $179.95. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.07.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

