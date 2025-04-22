Fayez Sarofim & Co Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.53.

Stryker Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $339.96 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.23. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.