Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 1,010 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.21. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $137.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

