Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Announces Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $136.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

Shares of FMBL stock opened at $5,474.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,657.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,623.82. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a one year low of $4,172.00 and a one year high of $5,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $28.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.