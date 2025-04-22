Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 119.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,210,495.94. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,210.23.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,819.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,822.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,980.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

