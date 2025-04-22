F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FNB

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 138,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.3 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.