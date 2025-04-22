Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,231,886.40. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Oliver sold 18,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $694,600.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,396.50. This trade represents a 35.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.