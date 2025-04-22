Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as low as $3.59. Evotec shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 494,077 shares.
Evotec Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.