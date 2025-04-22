Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Evogene Trading Up 30.9 %

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Evogene has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Evogene at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

