EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 402,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

EVgo Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVGOW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 17,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. EVgo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

