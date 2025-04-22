Eversept Partners LP Sells 307,663 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Eversept Partners LP decreased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,663 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 1,094.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

