Eversept Partners LP Raises Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 154,934 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for about 1.6% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.59. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

