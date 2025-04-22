Eversept Partners LP Acquires 433,356 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 314.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,356 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.67% of Liquidia worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 265.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 72,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 855.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 210,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $191,744.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,119.40. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $25,185.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,005.28. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,678 shares of company stock worth $416,581 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidia Stock Down 3.1 %

LQDA stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

