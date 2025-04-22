Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

DHT stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of -0.06. DHT has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. On average, analysts predict that DHT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 81.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DHT by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DHT by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

