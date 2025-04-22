Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.890 EPS.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. On average, analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $34.88.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.
Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust
In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
