Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.890 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. On average, analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPRT

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.