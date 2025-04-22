Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 154,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 385,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 148,456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,455.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 190,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $168.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.