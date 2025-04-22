Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.42.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $168.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.94.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
