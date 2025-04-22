Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Q1 Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

BTG opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,516,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 368,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

