Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.250-7.650 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE EFX opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.41. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Gordon Haskett raised Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equifax from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equifax stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

