Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Equifax updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.250-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.
Equifax Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average of $254.41.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equifax stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.
