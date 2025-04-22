Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equifax updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.250-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.41.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equifax stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

