Entertainment Stocks To Research – April 19th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Comcast, Verizon Communications, Arista Networks, Target, and SEA are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies involved in creating, distributing, and capitalizing on various forms of entertainment, including films, music, television, streaming services, gaming, and live events. Their performance is often influenced by consumer trends, technological advancements, and seasonal fluctuations in entertainment demand, making them a dynamic and sometimes volatile segment of the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,805,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,724,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $33.96. 21,444,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,746,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. Comcast has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. 16,479,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,166,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,564,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,347,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,183. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $129.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.97. 3,672,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,283. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. SEA has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79.

