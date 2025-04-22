Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.