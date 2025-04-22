Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $72,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $105.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

